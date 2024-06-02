Planned strike action by education workers across Northern Ireland suspended

A planned strike by workers in the educatio sector has been largely suspended. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Planned strike action by workers in the education sector in Northern Ireland has been largely suspended to facilitate further talks on pay and grading.

Thousands of non-teaching support staff had been due to strike on Monday and Tuesday.

The NIPSA and GMB unions have agreed to suspend action on both days to allow for further discussions on resolving the pay and grading dispute.

A third union, Unite, is suspending action on Monday, pending the outcome of negotiations which will take place that day.

The non-teaching staff, including bus drivers, classroom assistants, cleaning and canteen staff, took part in three days of action in May.

NIPSA deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland said: “A short window of opportunity is now in place to allow the NI Assembly to find a resolution to this bitter dispute.

“Our members expect to receive a just settlement that reflects their hard work and commitment.

“If this is not forthcoming, then we will return to the picket lines with the full force at our disposal.

“The choice is clear, a just solution or strikes and strife in our education system.”

Education Minister Paul Givan said the move by the unions would mean many schools that had planned to close on Monday and Tuesday could now open.

“I welcome today’s positive development that unions have agreed to suspend strike action next week to allow for intense negotiation aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing pay and grading dispute,” he said.

“This means importantly that it will now be possible for many schools planning to close on Monday and Tuesday to open as normal.”

The minister added: “I fully acknowledge the exceptional role played by support staff right across the education sector. Without their outstanding dedication and hard work, those who are most dependent on the services they provide would not receive the vital support they need and deserve.