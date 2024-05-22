Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved a 126-dwelling development in Ballymoney.

The planning application for the development, which includes 47 social houses and “creation of new accesses and roadways and other associated and ancillary works” near Semicock Road, was approved by members at a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 22.

A council officer said the site was within Ballymoney Town and “zoned for housing as designated in the Northern Area Plan”. The officer added: “The site is located between Knock Road to the east and Semicock Road to the west.

“Residential development exists to the immediate north of the site, while the southern boundary abuts Ballymoney Cemetery, Knock Road Civic Amenity site and residential development at Greenhill Drive and Semicock Road.

Planning Committee members approved the 126-dwelling development near Ballymoney’s Semicock Road (pic; CC&G/planning report)

“It primarily consists of a large agricultural field with access from Knock Road and a watercourse extends along the northern boundary, continuing along the boundary between the two existing fields and terminating at a culvert.

“Development shall be within the range of 15 to 25 dwellings per hectare. Additional lands will be required to provide an access to this site from a public road.

“The development of this site will require substantial improvements to storm water drainage, with consequent potential costs to the developer.”

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey enquired why there was no council interest listed within the officers’ report, as the development joined several council owned locations.

A planning officer said it was not a council interest application as it was “beside those sites rather than in those sites”.