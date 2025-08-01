Plans for redevelopment of Portrush's Ballyreagh Golf Club

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is exploring redevelopment plans for Ballyreagh Golf Club – and they want YOUR views.

The Council is looking into plans including upgrades to the clubhouse, green-keeper facilities, course layout, and a brand-new sloped putting course.

Sitting between Portrush and Portstewart, Ballyreagh is a popular venue for visitors and locals and is a none hole par 3 course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Causeway Coast and Glebs Council said: “Your feedback will help shape the business case and ensure any improvements meet the needs of our valued users. Whether you're a regular golfer or an occasional visitor, your views matter.”

A survey is being carried out with a deadline of August 5.

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilPortrush
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice