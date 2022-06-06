Platinum Jubilee: We are British and always will be, says Shankill resident

Hundreds of locals thronged the closed-off road to watch a re-enactment of the Queen with her son, Prince Charles, as they passed through the area on a horse-drawn carriage.

Locals dressed up as members of the royal family and took part in a parade, while others were bedecked in the Union Flag.

Community worker Gary Lenaghan said it was important to celebrate the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shankill Road’s 'queen for a day' at the unveiling of a mural of the real Queen on Saturday. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“We as a community have been through a lot. We have had four decades of the Troubles and two years of Covid so this is a community coming together,” he said.

“It’s a community that has always stood by each other and we are proud of its rich history and military history.

“It’s also recognition of family and what it means to us.

“We had the Jubilee parade, we had the unveiling of the Queen’s mural and had different bands, and Scottish dancers.

“It is important that everyone took part in these celebrations.”

Shankill native Julie, who did not want her surname published, said: “The Shankill has always been British and I believe we should celebrate our wee Queen who has reigned for 70 years.

“It is important for us, especially the way the protocol is, to strip away our Britishness, it is important to celebrate today.

“We love that the community can get back out today to show that we are still British and we always will be.”

Shankill DUP councillor Nicola Verner said: “The main Shankill road event on Saturday was nothing short of amazing, in particular the beautiful mural unveiled to reveal the Queen and art work by our eight local primary schools. It’s incredibly important that our children and young people took part in the piece which will be on display for years to come.”