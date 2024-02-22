UK Pleasure Boys

He admitted that they have “several dates we are planning on coming back on” but they are "still being arranged now and will be announced at the end of the week”.

Mr Woodward, a former dancer said: “We are going to appear in quite a few areas in Northern Ireland and southern Ireland”.

He admitted that the men “didn’t realise” the shock value of their performance and “just did what we normally do, but they saw the end was different with everyone storming the stage”.

“You can’t put a price on that publicity,” he said.

"We have been inundated but we are having to turn people down because you can’t have the show going on in the same area, a ten mile radius, because it is not really fair.

“Venues want a bit more exclusivity to,” he added.

He said that the group “have been to Northern Ireland before, but we never had anything like this”.

"The show is a little bit different now though,” he said.

"We have been to the Devenish before, in 2015 and there was one after that as well. But we have moved on as we used to have one guy ‘reveal’, maybe two, but back then there were no mobile phones.

"Now, the footage of this is what sends it off,” he added.

"I do find that Ireland in general, with the rules you have going on there, is a good 15 years behind where we are here in terms of what you accept.

"Over here our show is absolutely nothing. We are at the top end of the game, but it is a standard thing that would happen throughout the UK.”

Mr Woodward added that he and the men “didn’t realise the significance of the flag” at the show.

"We woukdn’t have a clue about that, otherwise it wouldn’t have been brought. It was one of our guys. None of us realised the area we were in to have a flag like that. It was only in the interviews we did afterwards that it came up.

"But it was what he had under the flag I think that mattered.”

Mr Woodward said he used to manage a ladies group, but not now as “it was too much effort”.

“I don’t manage a ladies group. I used to but it became so much of an effort because the female stripper side let you down more than the males.

“They have more demands whereas the men, you could stick them in the boot of a car, but ladies don’t want that.”

The Saturday night event - at the Devenish Bar and Grill in Finaghy - was billed as the "Pleasure Boys XXL Tour" with the venue advertising that they were making their return to The Devenish for "a night of exciting thrills".

The bar advised patrons it was a Valentine's Weekend Special and to "Expect plenty [of] thrills and dancing.... Perfect for a girls night out."

Videos claiming to be from the event circulated on social media over the weekend. The videos showed perhaps a dozen women on stage – apparently patrons – performing actions with naked men along to music.

A PSNI spokeswoman said they have received one report regarding an event at licensed premises on Finaghy Road North, Belfast on Saturday, 17 February.

"Officers are currently reviewing the circumstances. As enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Police added that the granting and enforcement of entertainment licences is controlled by local councils under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.