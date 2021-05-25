Police and family increasingly concerned for missing Martin Corbett who was last seen on May 20
Police and the family of missing person Martin Corbett are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 5:19 pm
Martin is 41-years-old, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build with black short hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and grey trainers on May 20 in the Colinview Area of Dunmurry in West Belfast.
The PSNI release adds that Martin would frequent Belfast City Centre and also the Newcastle area.
Anyone with any information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 1117 of 22nd May 2021.