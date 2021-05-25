Police and family increasingly concerned for missing Martin Corbett who was last seen on May 20

Martin is 41-years-old, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build with black short hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and grey trainers on May 20 in the Colinview Area of Dunmurry in West Belfast.

The PSNI release adds that Martin would frequent Belfast City Centre and also the Newcastle area.

