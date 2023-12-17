Police appeal for information after man suffers facial injuries in Portadown

Detectives are appealing for information after a man with facial injuries was discovered in Portadown on Saturday night.

PSNI on foot patrol. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Although the victim had not been stabbed as initially reported, police said he suffered substantial blood loss.

The incident took place in Ormonde Street.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "It was reported just after 11.35pm that a man had been stabbed to the chest.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and, thankfully, it was established that this was incorrect; however a man aged in his 30s had received facial injuries which had caused substantial blood loss.

"Our enquiries are continuing but at this stage we believe that an altercation had occurred between a number of men, and the victim was assaulted with a weapon. The injuries received are not, at this time, believed to be life-threatening.”

D/S Stewart added: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch. We would particularly ask that anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, or anyone with relevant mobile phone or CCTV recordings, contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1861 of 17/12/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.