Police appeal for information after reports of an attempted burglary and burglary in Portadown

By Johnny Morton
Published 6th Oct 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 15:32 GMT
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed they’re investigating reports of an attempted burglary and burglary in Portadown which occurred over the weekend.

An occupant of a house in the Ashbrook area of the County Armagh town reported to hear “three loud bangs from the rear of her property” at approximately 8pm on Friday and discovered damage to a rear window at the property, but no entry was made with police believing the suspect was scared off by a barking dog.

However, there were further reports received by the police on Saturday afternoon that entry was gained to a garage at a property in the Dorchester Avenue area overnight with an electric lawnmower believed to be stolen.

With police now investigating a potential link between the two incidents, they are appealing for information with Sergeant Bigger saying: “On Friday, 4th October at approximately 8pm the occupant of a house in the Ashbrook area reported hearing three loud bangs from the rear of her property.

“She discovered a window in a rear spare bedroom had been opened and damaged.

“Entry was not gained to the property and nothing was taken. We believe the suspect may have been scared off by a barking dog.

“Police received an additional report at 4.15pm on Saturday, 5th October that sometime overnight entry was gained to a garage at a property in the Dorchester Avenue area.

“An electric lawnmower is believed to have been stolen, and we are investigating a potential link between both of these reports.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in either of these areas and noticed any suspicious activity to make contact with police on 101, quoting references 403 and 1091 05/10/24.”

