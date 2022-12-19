Police appealing for help in locating missing teenager Patrick Kelly last seen wearing a red Liverpool cap
Police are appealing for help to find missing person Patrick Kelly who is only 16-years-old.
By Gemma Murray
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
In a statement police say he was last seen in the Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry at approximately 4pm yesterday, Wednesday 14th December.
Police say that Patrick may have travelled to the Londonderry area.
He was last seen wearing a red Liverpool cap, Black jacket with hood, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.
If anyone knows of Patrick's whereabouts, please contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1318 14/12/22.