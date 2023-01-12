Lord Lurgan Memorial Park - Derry Street

Shortly after 10pm on Thursday, the PSNI said the discovery had been made in the Lurgan area, close to the Kilwilkie estate.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan. More details will follow.”

The park gates in Derry Street are just off Victoria Street, which runs from the Lough Road to Kilwilkie.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.11pm after reports of an incident in the Derry Street area.

Two emergency crews were then dispatched to the scene.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said police have asked that they are “given space” to carry out their inquiries.

