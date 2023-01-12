News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police are at the scene of the sudden death of a man in Co Armagh

Police are at the scene of the sudden death of a man in Co Armagh

By Mark Rainey
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 11:12pm
Lord Lurgan Memorial Park - Derry Street
Lord Lurgan Memorial Park - Derry Street

Shortly after 10pm on Thursday, the PSNI said the discovery had been made in the Lurgan area, close to the Kilwilkie estate.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan. More details will follow.”

Hide Ad

The park gates in Derry Street are just off Victoria Street, which runs from the Lough Road to Kilwilkie.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.11pm after reports of an incident in the Derry Street area.

Most Popular

Two emergency crews were then dispatched to the scene.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said police have asked that they are “given space” to carry out their inquiries.

Hide Ad

“Thoughts are with the family of the deceased,” she said on Twitter.