Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Co Antrim quad bike tragedy

On Wednesday evening, police said 20-year-old John Mackey, who lived in the Ballyclare area, had passed away as a result of injuries sustained late on Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Kate Miller-Devlin from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23.”