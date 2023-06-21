News you can trust since 1737
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Co Antrim quad bike tragedy

A man has died following an accident involving a quad bike in Ballyclare at the weekend.
By Mark Rainey
Published 21st Jun 2023, 19:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 19:20 BST
John MackeyJohn Mackey
John Mackey

On Wednesday evening, police said 20-year-old John Mackey, who lived in the Ballyclare area, had passed away as a result of injuries sustained late on Saturday afternoon.

The PSNI said the quad bike being driven by Mr Mackey overturned on the Moss Road around 5.10pm.

Sergeant Kate Miller-Devlin from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23.”

