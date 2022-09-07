Police confirm fatality following M1 collision

A PSNI spokesperson said police can confirm that the man who died was 21-year-old Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area.

The motorway was closed for some time while a scene investigation took place but the road has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10.40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction.

PSNI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.