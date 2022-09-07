Police confirm fatality following M1 collision
A man involved in a collision on the M1 motorway near Dungannon on Wednesday has died, police have said.
A PSNI spokesperson said police can confirm that the man who died was 21-year-old Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area.
The motorway was closed for some time while a scene investigation took place but the road has since reopened to traffic.
Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10.40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction.
“Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10.30am and 10.40am on Wednesday morning, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”