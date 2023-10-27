Police in Londonderry are growing increasingly concerned for a 47 years old man who has been reported missing

The man is missing from the Holly Lane area of Londonderry

Brian Harkin was last seen at approximately 5pm on Thursday, 26th October, 2023.

He is described as being approximately 5’7” tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, which is shaved shorter than the photo of him depicts.

He is also now clean shaven.

When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian, or might have any information in regards to his whereabouts, to please get in contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23.