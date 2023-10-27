Police in Londonderry are growing increasingly concerned for a 47 years old man who has been reported missing
Brian Harkin was last seen at approximately 5pm on Thursday, 26th October, 2023.
He is described as being approximately 5’7” tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, which is shaved shorter than the photo of him depicts.
He is also now clean shaven.
When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian, or might have any information in regards to his whereabouts, to please get in contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23.
Police are also asking residents of and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas to please check their property and outbuildings for any sign of Brian.