All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Police in Londonderry are growing increasingly concerned for a 47 years old man who has been reported missing

The man is missing from the Holly Lane area of Londonderry
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brian Harkin was last seen at approximately 5pm on Thursday, 26th October, 2023.

He is described as being approximately 5’7” tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, which is shaved shorter than the photo of him depicts.

He is also now clean shaven.

Brian HarkinBrian Harkin
Brian Harkin
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian, or might have any information in regards to his whereabouts, to please get in contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23.

Police are also asking residents of and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas to please check their property and outbuildings for any sign of Brian.

Related topics:Police