Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing mum Leah Lindsay and children Jayden and Keelan

Police have said they are “increasingly concerned” about a mother and her two children who are missing from the west Belfast area.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2024, 21:43 BST
Leah Lindsay, 27, and her children Jayden, seven, and Keelan, three, were last seen in north Belfast at around 11pm on Saturday.

Leah is described as being 5ft 4 inches in height, of slim build, brown hair worn as a ponytail and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with black and silver patches, leggings with socks pulled up and white trainers.

Jayden was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with trainers and Keelan is described as wearing a navy coat and grey bottoms.

Police appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference 690 28/04/24.

