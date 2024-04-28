Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing mum Leah Lindsay and children Jayden and Keelan
Leah Lindsay, 27, and her children Jayden, seven, and Keelan, three, were last seen in north Belfast at around 11pm on Saturday.
Leah is described as being 5ft 4 inches in height, of slim build, brown hair worn as a ponytail and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black coat with black and silver patches, leggings with socks pulled up and white trainers.
Jayden was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with trainers and Keelan is described as wearing a navy coat and grey bottoms.
Police appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference 690 28/04/24.