Police issue warning to public after drugs worth £450,000 seized in Belfast

​Police have warned people they may be playing ‘Russian roulette’ with their lives if they use drugs seized in Belfast.

PSNI photo of drugs seized during searches at four addresses in north and east Belfast were carried out on Thursday with a potential street value of £450,000. Photo: PSNI/PA Wire

The drugs appear to be a strong dose of medication used for anxiety and other issues, but police have warned the contents of what was seized may be different.

Drugs with a potential street value of £450,000 were found in searches at four addresses in north and east Belfast on Thursday. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

Det Insp Kelly said the drugs appear to be counterfeit and added: “The majority are labelled as 300mg Pregabalin which is a strong dose. However their exact content may not be what is described on the packaging.

“If you purchase and consume these drugs ... you are effectively playing Russian roulette with your own life.”

DI Kelly said: “Sadly in recent times a number of people have lost their lives to consumption of medication similar to this or mixing with other medications. Drug dealers do not care about people’s lives, they just want easy cash.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland, working closely with other Organised Crime Task Force partners are committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets.

“I have no doubt lives will have been saved through the removal of these particular drugs.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.