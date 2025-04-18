POLICE LOOKING TO SPEAK TO VAN DRIVER IN SEARCH FOR MISSING MAN

George Brennan, 38 years old, is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

Police have issued a new appeal for information in the search for a Mayo man missing in Northern Ireland .

George Brennan , 38, was last seen on Wednesday April 2 in Ballycastle, Co Antrim , and his friends and family have not heard from him since.

A member of the public has since come forward to the PSNI to advise them that they saw a man with a backpack hitch-hiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout outside Limavady at around 4.45pm on Monday April 14 .

They said they saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side that was travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police. We are also keen to speak to the van driver.

"If anyone has any other information relating to George's whereabouts, we continue to ask that you contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25."

For those outside Northern Ireland , information can also be shared with gardai or Crimestoppers (1800 25 00 25).

Mr Brennan may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.

His family and friends said they are deeply concerned for his wellbeing and added that his disappearance is completely out of character.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a spokesperson said: "We are heartbroken and desperate for any news. George is deeply loved, and we just want to know that he is safe.

"We urge anyone who may have seen him, spoken with him, or has any information, no matter how small, to come forward."

Mr Brennan is 6'2, 100kg, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He had previously been seen on CCTV in the Spar shop in Moyle Road in Ballycastle on April 2 .

At that time, he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.