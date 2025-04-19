Police make appeal around blue backpack in search for missing Co Mayo man

Image supplied by the PSNI showing George Brennan in Ballycastle with his blue-coloured backpack, which officers are looking for. 38-year-old Mr Brennan was last seen on Wednesday, April 2 in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, and his friends and family have not heard from him since. The PSNI is assisting An Garda Siochana in their search. Issue date: Saturday April 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Brennan. Photo credit should read: PSNI/PA Wire

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal around a blue backpack in their search for missing Mayo man George Brennan .

The 38-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, April 2 in Ballycastle, Co Antrim , and his friends and family have not heard from him since.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is assisting An Garda Siochana in their search for Mr Brennan.

While he is missing from Co Mayo in the Republic of Ireland , it is believed he may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.

On Saturday the PSNI made a specific appeal in relation to the location of a blue-coloured backpack which Mr Brennan was seen carrying.

"We would ask that anyone who believes they may have seen this backpack, or who has information as to its whereabouts, get in touch," they said.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 831 12/04/25."

Mr Brennan is described as being 6'2 in height and 100kg, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He had previously been seen on CCTV in the Spar shop in Moyle Road in Ballycastle on April 2 .

At that time, he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.

Another sighting of him, reported to the PSNI, said he was seen with a backpack hitch-hiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout outside Limavady at around 4.45pm on Monday, April 14 .

They said they saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side that was travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.