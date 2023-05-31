News you can trust since 1737
Police name latest road victim as Robert Laverty (74) from Belfast area

Police have named the 74-year-old man killed in a Co Antrim road collision on Wednesday as Robert Laverty from Belfast.
By Mark Rainey
Published 31st May 2023, 20:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 20:36 BST

Mr Laverty died following the two-vehicle collision at the Moira Road in Crumlin.

The incident, involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic, occurred around 7.15am and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A man aged in his 20s is reported to be in a critical condition in hosptial.

Road victim Robert Laverty - PSNI imageRoad victim Robert Laverty - PSNI image
On Wednesday afternoon, Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am on Wednesday 31st May, of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

“Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, the driver of the Renault Scenic died at the scene. He has been named as 74-year-old Robert Laverty from the Belfast area.

"The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The Moira Road remains closed at this time, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 283105/23.”

