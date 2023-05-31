Police name latest road victim as Robert Laverty (74) from Belfast area

Mr Laverty died following the two-vehicle collision at the Moira Road in Crumlin.

The incident, involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic, occurred around 7.15am and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A man aged in his 20s is reported to be in a critical condition in hosptial.

Road victim Robert Laverty - PSNI image

On Wednesday afternoon, Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am on Wednesday 31st May, of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

“Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, the driver of the Renault Scenic died at the scene. He has been named as 74-year-old Robert Laverty from the Belfast area.

"The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The Moira Road remains closed at this time, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.