Police name motorist who has died following collision in Co Tyrone last month
A male motorist who was injured as a result of a two-vehicle collision in Augher, Co Tyrone last month has died, police have said.
The Knockmany Road was closed for several hours on January 27 while the collision was investigated.
On Monday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said the man who died was 62-year-old Denis Kelly from the Enniskillen area.
Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said: "The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry, occurred at around 8.40pm on Friday 27 January on the Knockmany Road in Augher.
"Mr Kelly was taken to hospital following the collision, but has now sadly passed away.
"We are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam or have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 of 27/01/23.
"Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"