Police in Derry City & Strabane are reissuing their appeal to help locate missing person 33-year old Patrick McColgan

Sergeant Crawford said: “Patrick was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, 17th December 2023.

“He is described as 5ft 11 inches tall, of medium build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Patrick, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with police. I am also asking homeowners, local farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter.