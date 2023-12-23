Police reissue appeal for missing man Patrick McColgan
Sergeant Crawford said: “Patrick was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, 17th December 2023.
“He is described as 5ft 11 inches tall, of medium build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.
“I am appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Patrick, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with police. I am also asking homeowners, local farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter.
“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting 1599 of 17/12/23.”
