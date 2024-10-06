"Despite the Swan giving us the run around, it has avoided custody and instead been brought home to Oxford Island!”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed they’ve returned a swan who temporarily became a “new resident” in Tandragee to their rightful home at Oxford Island.

Officers from B Section Armagh received reports on Sunday that a swan was present at a housing development site in the County Armagh town and was “causing a bit of a flap”.

One of the officers was able to capture the animal in a “safe and controlled manner” – after a quick run around – and returned the swan to Oxford Island, a National Nature Reserve and public recreation site on the southern shores of Lough Neagh at Lurgan.

"Thankfully one of our brave officers was on hand to capture the Swan in a safe and controlled manner and placed it in the rear of the Police car.