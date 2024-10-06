Police return 'new resident' found at Tandragee housing development to Oxford Island
Officers from B Section Armagh received reports on Sunday that a swan was present at a housing development site in the County Armagh town and was “causing a bit of a flap”.
One of the officers was able to capture the animal in a “safe and controlled manner” – after a quick run around – and returned the swan to Oxford Island, a National Nature Reserve and public recreation site on the southern shores of Lough Neagh at Lurgan.
"Today officers from B Section Armagh received a report that a new resident had made itself at home in a housing development in Tandragee and was causing a bit of a flap in the area!” Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon posted on Facebook. “Thankfully one of our brave officers was on hand to capture the Swan in a safe and controlled manner and placed it in the rear of the Police car.
"Despite the Swan giving us the run around, it has avoided custody and instead been brought home to Oxford Island!”
