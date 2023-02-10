The People Polling for GB News poll asked voters how they reflected on what has been an at times tumultuous opening period to Charles’ reign, which has seen him have to deal with the Prince Harry scandal.

Of those polled, 44% said they were either “completely satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the job Charles had done. Only 11% said they were either “completely dissatisfied” or “somewhat dissatisfied”.

Support increases among Conservative voters. Of the Tories polled, 65% said they were satisfied and 8% said they were dissatisfied. Twenty eight per cent said they didn't know or preferred not to say.

The British public is for the most part, well satisfied with Charles' first 150 days as King

Among Labour voters, 35% are satisfied and 16% are dissatisfied. Forty eight per cent said they didn’t know or preferred not to say.

Commenting, polling expert Professor Matt Goodwin said: “These numbers will inevitably calm nerves in Buckingham Palace after what has been a fraught few months. Very few people feel dissatisfied with the new King who, amid all the furore and scandal, appears to have held his own among a large chunk of the country."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are currently preparing for their upcoming coronation, beginning with the launch of an official website for the event complete with a playlist of songs to get all their well-wishers in the mood for a crowning.

On Monday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport debuted the new website filled with all the information the public might need about the forthcoming ceremony that will take place on May 6.

The choice to debut this page on February 6 was intentional as it's the accession date of the late Queen Elizabeth and marks exactly three months until the coronation of her son. In addition to the website, the department also released a two-hour “Coronation Celebration Playlist” on Spotify.

The 27-song list begins with The Beatles' “Come Together” and goes on to feature predominately British bands and artists, including Coldplay, David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Harry Styles, Queen, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder, the Spice Girls, The Kinks, The Who and Tom Jones.

The playlist also appropriately ends with the song “King” by Years & Years.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

A nationally representative survey of British adults by British Polling Council (BPC) member People Polling, for GB News was used to uncover these statistics. A total of 1,100 Britons were polled on February 8, 2023.

King Charles' coronation will involve six basic stages: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

