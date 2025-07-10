Banbridge storyteller and writer, Doreen McBride

Armagh City Library will be the venue for the launch of a new book by well-known Banbridge storyteller and writer, Doreen McBride, a free event to be hosted by Libraries NI in association with The John Hewitt Internationa Summer School later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doreen McBride is a retired biology teacher with an interest in the environment, folklore, local history and storytelling.

She had a career change in 1991 and became an international, award-winning professional storyteller. She is a prolific author of local history books, including seven for The History Press, and contributes to local periodicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doreen has featured in many television and radio broadcasts, including The Late Late Show.

She is the author of numerous books for adults and children, and has had plays produced by BBC Radio Ulster, Centre Stage and one, The Funeral’s Off, was given a professional reading in the Brian Friel Theatre, Belfast, directed by James Grieve from Paines Plough, London.

Doreen’s latest book, The A-Z of Northern Ireland: Strange Stories of Mysteries, Crimes and Eccentrics, published by The History Press, explores the quirks and peculiarities of Northern Ireland’s talented people and the interesting place they call home.

Recorded in a reliable, readable, often humorous style, it is a friendly reference guide that can be dipped into and enjoyed over and over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching Doreen’s new book at Armagh City Library will be Anne Hailes, MBE, who has, for many years, been one of the most high-profile broadcasters and journalists working in Northern Ireland.

Anne has been working in the media all her working life. She began her broadcasting career with BBC Northern Ireland in the 1980s, contributing to radio programmes, before establishing her own 60-minute weekly magazine, At Home with Anne Hailes. She was also involved in programmes for the BBC World Service.