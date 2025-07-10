Popular Broadcaster, Anne Hailes, to launch Doreen McBride’s New Book at Armagh City Library
Doreen McBride is a retired biology teacher with an interest in the environment, folklore, local history and storytelling.
She had a career change in 1991 and became an international, award-winning professional storyteller. She is a prolific author of local history books, including seven for The History Press, and contributes to local periodicals.
Doreen has featured in many television and radio broadcasts, including The Late Late Show.
She is the author of numerous books for adults and children, and has had plays produced by BBC Radio Ulster, Centre Stage and one, The Funeral’s Off, was given a professional reading in the Brian Friel Theatre, Belfast, directed by James Grieve from Paines Plough, London.
Doreen’s latest book, The A-Z of Northern Ireland: Strange Stories of Mysteries, Crimes and Eccentrics, published by The History Press, explores the quirks and peculiarities of Northern Ireland’s talented people and the interesting place they call home.
Recorded in a reliable, readable, often humorous style, it is a friendly reference guide that can be dipped into and enjoyed over and over again.
Launching Doreen’s new book at Armagh City Library will be Anne Hailes, MBE, who has, for many years, been one of the most high-profile broadcasters and journalists working in Northern Ireland.
Anne has been working in the media all her working life. She began her broadcasting career with BBC Northern Ireland in the 1980s, contributing to radio programmes, before establishing her own 60-minute weekly magazine, At Home with Anne Hailes. She was also involved in programmes for the BBC World Service.
No booking is required for this free JHISS fringe event at Armagh City Library on Tuesday, July 29 at 5pm and an author book signing will follow the launch.
