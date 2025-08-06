Popular footballer's funeral: Portadown 'grieves the loss of a special son' as Aaron Moffett, 38, laid to rest

The funeral of former footballer Aaron Moffett at Knocknamuckley Parish Church outside Portadown. The 38-year-old died last week after being injured in a car accident at the start of July. Pic: PressEye Belfast

The death of a popular football star renowned for his big-hearted kindness and thoughtful compassion has plunged both his hometown and Northern Irish soccer into grief.

Aaron Moffett, whose funeral took place in Portadown today, died aged just 38 after a tragic road accident.

The Co Armagh town had prayed for the recovery of former Dollingstown FC captain Aaron after the accident on the afternoon of July 12 left him hospitalised with serious injuries. After weeks battling for survival, he passed away at the start of this month.

His funeral service in Knocknamuckley Parish Church, in the countryside close to Portadown, saw a large crowd of devastated mourners mark Aaron’s shock passing.

Aaron Moffett, who was buried today after his death in a tragic road accident, spent 13 years as captain of Dollingstown FC before becoming its secretary.

One of them, MLA Jonathan Buckley, told the News Letter: “Today’s service of remembrance reflected on the truly loved character that Aaron was – kind, trustworthy, hardworking, and diligent.

“Our community grieves the loss of a special son of Portadown and the Northern Ireland footballing community grieves the loss of a leader, but above all today, we hold Aaron’s wife, Lindsey; his mum and dad, John and Florence; his sister, Hannah; and the wider Moffett, Robinson, and Wright families in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes paid to the footballer, who was captain of Dollingstown FC for 13 years and presided over some of its greatest successes before retiring from the pitch to become its secretary, included the Irish Football Association (IFA).

In a statement, the provincewide organisation said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Aaron Moffett, a much-loved figure in local football who gave so much to Dollingstown FC as a player, captain and club secretary.

Mourners paid their respects as Aaron Moffett's coffin was brought into Knocknamuckley Parish Church. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“Aaron also had a close connection to the Irish FA through his brother-in-law, our colleague and friend Chris Wright, who many will know through his work in anti-doping and integrity education.

“Our thoughts are with Lindsey, Chris and all of Aaron’s family and friends at this time.”

A statement from Dollingstown FC said “words simply will never do him justice”.

“Moff was simply Mr Dollingstown, loved by all,” his beloved club said.

Aaron Moffett, who passed away aged 38 after being seriously injured in a car crash. Photo: Milne Funeral Services

“He was respected and admired by clubs all over the island. We thank each and every one of you for the messages and phone calls of support.

“A total gentleman who we will never forget.

“May you rest in peace skipper.”

A death notice published shortly after he passed said Aaron “went to sleep one last time surrounded by his loving family”.

Aaron Moffett's coffin is brought into at Knocknamuckley Parish Church. Photo: PressEye

It went on to describe him as, “sincerely loved and forever missed by his entire circle of family and friends”, poignantly adding: “Our hero, too kind for this world.”

At the time of the fatal accident, Aaron was a passenger in a van, and was reportedly helping people transport band instruments after a parade on the Twelfth.

An Orangeman and Royal Black member, he fell from the vehicle on Markethill’s Coolmillish Road at around 4.30pm and was rushed to hospital.

In the days after his death, PSNI roads policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the force’s Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed investigations are still ongoing.