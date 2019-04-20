Portadown College principal dies suddenly

The principal of Portadown College has died suddenly while in Scotland.

News of his passing has been released by one of his former schools - Rathfriland High School.

The school said on their Facebook page: “It is with great sadness that we learnt this morning of the untimely passing of our former Principal, Simon Harper. To his partner Catherine, and all his family circle we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy.”

Mr Harper took over as principal of Portadown College in 2009.

A family death notice said: ‘Harper – April 19th 2019 (Suddenly) while in Scotland, Robert Simon. Dearly loved partner of Catherine and much loved brother of Paul and Stephen and son of the late Craigie & Pearl Harper.

‘Funeral Arrangements later.

‘Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, brothers & the entire family circle.’