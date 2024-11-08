Portrush man Marcus Christie has successfully conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI, totalling over £8,000.

Standing at 5,895 meters (19,341 feet), Kilimanjaro is the world’s tallest freestanding mountain, and Marcus climbed it in honour of his mother, Joan, who passed away nearly two years ago.

This recent fundraising success comes only a few months after he raised an incredible £10,000 at a Gala Ball.

Reflecting on hisseven-day trek, Marcus said: “The experience was amazing but extremely tough both physically and mentally. The trek takes seven days and begins in the rainforest eventually climbing above the trees and clouds into sub-zero conditions as we get nearer to the summit.

"The final climb started at midnight on the seventh day summitting at 8am which included trekking through temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius. What kept me going was the thought of my mum and the impact this charity can have. Reaching the top felt surreal and incredibly rewarding.”

Having raised over £8,000, Marcus stressed that that this amount can make a significant difference for those in need of emergency medical services: “My mum required the Air Ambulance, and it could be any one of us in the future. I’m grateful to everyone who has donated, and there’s still time for those who haven’t, your contribution could save a life.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, praised Marcus's dedication, noting that he fully funded his Kilimanjaro challenge, ensuring that every donation directly benefits the charity.

"Since his mother’s passing, Marcus has devoted himself to fundraising and volunteering, including climbing three peaks in 2023 and engaging with the community by providing talks on Air Ambulance and helping at fundraising events. His efforts are sure to inspire further support, allowing us to continue providing critical pre-hospital care,” she said.

With around 30,000 people attempting to summit Kilimanjaro each year, Marcus’s achievement stands out, particularly as 50% of climbers do not reach the top due to altitude sickness.