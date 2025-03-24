A youth football tournament in Portrush has been confirmed as going ahead after it was raised in Stormont at the height of a pitch row lasting several weeks.

On March 7, Portrush FC Youths had posted on social media that their “extremely popular” Summer Cup tournament would not be going ahead this year.

“Our council has told us that we can’t use Parker Ave pitch on the 7th of June as they have to have the pitch ready for the Summer Cup at the end of July,” they said.

“This is a massive blow to the club and I’m sure to the hundreds of players and families who make the journey to the Port for a great day out.”

Causeway Coast and Glens and the organisers confirmed that the tournament will go ahead. CREDIT PFCY

Causeway Coast and Glens Council then replied saying: “Council officers met with a representative from Portrush FC Youths and Alderman John McAuley on Monday to discuss options which would allow the tournament to take place on 7th June.

“A number of actions were agreed and work towards that objective are on-going. Council would question the accuracy of this recent message from Portrush FC Youths.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter then raised the issue in Stormont, calling on Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to engage with the council and Sport NI on the issue.

She said: “I am very concerned that access to publicly funded facilities is being unduly prevented by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, leaving one football club homeless and forcing the cancellation of Portrush Youth Summer Cup.

“Portrush Youths FC supports over 200 young people in sport, providing a community to children engaged in football and nurturing local talent from around the area. Yet, despite the clear benefit they offer the community, the club has been repeatedly prevented from accessing proper pitch facilities.”

She also made mention of a Coleraine team, East-End FC, who she claimed were “being denied access to a proper pitch of their own”.

She continued: “The decision by the council to reserve use of a pitch to just one Coleraine District match per week effectively means that grounds which should serve the whole community are instead sitting idle 99% of the week.”

However, on Thursday, March 13, the council said representatives had met with Portrush FC Youths to discuss their proposed Summer Tournament and “had agreed an option which would have allowed the tournament to take place on 7th June and still allow essential off-season grounds maintenance work to take place”.

Concerns over the state of the pitch that the Youths are playing on

In a statement, they said: “That option was being progressed when Portrush FC Youths made a surprise announcement on social media that council had told the club that they could not use the pitch.”

Referring to Ms Hunter’s comment about a club having nowhere to play, council said: “Council is not aware of any club across the borough that is ‘homeless’ i.e. it does not have regular access to a football pitch.”

Jason Quigley, chair of the Portrush FC Youths, said: “The whole thing is ridiculous. We have held the Summer Cup tournament at Parker Avenue for over nine years and there has never been a problem before.