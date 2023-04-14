Posie Parker (real name Kellie Jay Keen) is described by supporters as a women’s rights activist, and by detractors as an anti-transgender activist.

There appear to be two main counter-protests to her 1pm rally at the Big Fish by the Lagan.

One is organised by Songs For Belfast, which describes itself as “a collective of activists, unions, LGBTQIA+ & women’s sector orgs across NI” who have “joined forces to counter the hate that is being brought to our streets”

Posie Parker, and an online flyer for the counter-demo against her

They have planned “a positive and joyful presence” at Writer’s Square in the Cathedral Quarter (far from where the Posie Parker rally is) from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday.

The other event is a “counter-fascist” rally much closer to the Parker one, at 12.30pm at Custom House Square.

POLICE ‘LIAISING WITH ORGANISERS’:

UK woman Ms Parker came to prominence in 2018 for speaking out against what she saw as the erasure of womanhood, manifested in things like the removal of words like “woman” and “female” in law and medical advice, and their replacement with terms like “people with a cervix” and “people who menstruate”.

Such changes have been taking place at the behest of transgender activists, who says that men also have periods and give birth.

Her recent appearance in New Zealand was met with extremely hostile opposition from counter-protestors, with pictures of her being jostled by a baying crowd making the news.

The PSNI told the News Letter: “We are aware of a number of events planned for April 16.

"We are liaising with organisers to ensure those planning on attending can do so safely, with a clear understanding of their legal obligations.

"As a police service we have a responsibility to uphold and balance the human rights of all of our citizens.

"We will have the appropriate resources in place to facilitate events together with any associated lawful protest.”

WHAT PARKER’S OPPONENTS SAY:

Here are among the comments from opponents of her rally in Belfast:

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin ️‍(@DubTrans, 5.7k Twitter followers) said: “Posie Parker has been run out of Dublin, but she's still going to Belfast.

"We've organised a bus to show support to our trans siblings in Belfast.”

@tomrade_ (2.7k followers on Twitter) called for people to “make sure Posie Parker and her fascist mates get absolutely hounded out of Belfast,” dubbing her a “far right white supremacist”.

Ainrialaithe Bhéal Feirste/Belfast Anarchists (@ainrialaithe, 485 followers) said: “This Sunday, Posie Parker is bringing her hatefest to Belfast. Local transphobes and the far right are likely to be in attendance and we intend to make our voices heard.

“There can be no platform for bigotry, fascism, or transphobia in our city.”

The account advised people to “wear a mask”, “dress inconspicuously” and “as always – don't talk to cops”.

Derry Anti-Fascists (with 10k followers on Facebook) wrote that they intended to assemble at 12.30pm at Custom House Square, a short distance from the Posie Parker rally.

They said that “feminists, queers and antifascists will be there to oppose them – not with songs and good vibes, but with our bodies”.

The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI, 11k followers) – arguably the main transgender advocacy group in Northern Ireland – said: “We are looking forward to dancing and singing at

Songs for Belfast next Sunday, 16th April, at 12 noon. There can be no place for hate.”

ProgressivePoliticsNI (@ProgPoliticsNI, 5.6k) said: “Unfortunately this Sunday, there is a hateful transphobic event taking place in Belfast masquerading as a women’s rights event. It isn’t. Women’s rights organisations here are overwhelmingly trans-inclusive.

“Therefore, we encourage everyone to attend this other event - SONGS FOR SOLIDARITY - set up by a collective of Activists, Unions, LGBTQIA+ & Women’s Sector orgs. It will be a positive & joyful rebuke to any oppressive negativity happening in the city."

Meanwhile Rape Crisis NI (@RapeCrisis_NI, 1.2k followers) said: “We will be attending this Sunday, 16th April event, organised by Songs for Solidarity - Belfast.

“As an inclusive organisation, we extend our solidarity to our trans allies. We support everyone who is impacted by sexual trauma regardless of how they identify.”

