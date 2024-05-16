Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post mortem examination has now been carried out on a womans body found on a beach in Hollywood on May 13. it has been revealed.

A statement from the PSNI said: ‘By way of update on the body found on a beach in Holywood on Monday, a post mortem has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious’.

Earlier this week a PSNI spokesman said: “The body of a woman found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood on Monday 13th May has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne told of his shock and concern following the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach in Cultra, County Down.

A woman’s body has been found on a beach in Cultra,

Mr Dunne said: “‘I was shocked by the news that a woman’s body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Cultra.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time."

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said on social media that he was “shocked and saddened to learn that a body has been found on the beach at Cultra”.