Post mortem findings revealed after body of woman found on beach in Cultra earlier this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A statement from the PSNI said: ‘By way of update on the body found on a beach in Holywood on Monday, a post mortem has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious’.
Earlier this week a PSNI spokesman said: “The body of a woman found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood on Monday 13th May has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.”
At the time North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne told of his shock and concern following the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach in Cultra, County Down.
Mr Dunne said: “‘I was shocked by the news that a woman’s body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Cultra.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time."
Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said on social media that he was “shocked and saddened to learn that a body has been found on the beach at Cultra”.
He added: “If anyone has any information that may help the police with their investigations, please contact PSNI. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this distressing time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines