A Post Office, which operated at the former Maginn’s Centra store in Gilford, has reopened in the rebranded EUROSPAR Gilford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EUROSPAR Gilford opened last October bringing 29 jobs to the area and has focused on bringing essential community and commuter services back to the area, including fuel, coffee-to-go and a one-stop-shop supermarket.

-

Former Maginn’s Centra, Gilford owner, Cecilia Maginn is pictured with Mark McCammond, Managing Director at Henderson Retail. The Post Office which formerly operated in the store has been acquired by Henderson Retail and has relocated and reopened under new management at EUROSPAR Gilford on the Banbridge Road.

-

Now, Henderson Retail which owns the store, has relocated and reopened the Post Office business under new management at EUROSPAR Gilford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Rankin, Retail Director at Henderson Group says retaining and upgrading local services is a priority. “We opened our Gilford supermarket eight years after the closure of the former store on the site.

"For so long the area didn’t have a local supermarket or fuel access, and we’ve been delighted to bring those services back for our local shoppers and those in the wider area. Bringing the Post Office in store enhances access to essential services for those in the area.”

Cecilia Maginn who owned the Centra store says they’re delighted the retailer stepped in to ensure their shoppers still have Post Office services.

“It was a difficult decision to close our doors, especially when the town relies so heavily on essential services such as the Post Office. The relocation ensures our local shoppers and members of the wider community have good access to such services and we wish the team all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store has taken on a key role in the community with the charity Changing Lives NI, a local mental health and associated addiction charity, becoming a partner. They have donated £647.84 to the charity by holding fundraising events.

They also support Action Mental Health, NI Chest, Heart & Stroke and Guide Dogs NI raising over £5,000. The team also donated EUROSPAR vouchers to Country Charm in support of the vital work of Newry Hospice.

Stacey Hebborn, the store’s community representative, said: “We have engaged with Gilford Toddler Group and Gilford Boxing Club who have received several donations of stock to support the vital work they do within the community, while sponsoring Dunbarton Bowling Club, Gilford Crusaders Football Club and Tullylish GAC with on-pitch signage.

“We are delighted to sponsor Gilford Crusaders. The new youth team has been a brilliant outlet for local children to enjoy the game and be part of a team. We love seeing the kids out and about in the community with their new branded kits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store team also support local primary schools, St John’s PS and Gilford PS through various activities, competitions and hamper donations and school sports days. Gilford PS completed a fundraiser to help raise funds for their Sensory Garden.

The store team were delighted to partner with Gilford PS carrying out a litter pick.

EUROSPAR Gilford is also a drop off point for Gilford Presbyterian Church Kids Clothing Bank. A donation of over 840 items of clothing plus nappies, baby wipes and washing powder has been donated to help their services.