'Postbox to heaven' plan for graveyards raises concerns over multiple postboxes for different faiths
A second NI council is to look at installing ‘postboxes to heaven’ in its graveyards to allow grieving loved ones to post messages and cards.
But a DUP member of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council has expressed concerns over the move, saying a precedent could be set to have multiple postboxes for multiple faiths.
A motion was brought before the council’s environmental committee this week for an agreement in principle to install postboxes in cemeteries across the district.
It follows a similar move by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. Lisburn and Castlereagh will look towards its close ties with Warrington Borough Council in England, where a similar scheme was generated during the Covid 19 pandemic.UUP councillor, Hazel Legge said: “I am proposing that we grant agreement in principle for LCCC to consider the installation of a ‘Postbox to Heaven’ in all council owned cemeteries within our council area to provide a potential outlet for those grieving the loss of a loved one.“The Postbox to Heaven idea has been developed in England and they have given particular comfort to children who have lost a grandparent in helping them deal with their loss.”However, concerns of setting a precedent for multiple faiths in council managed cemeteries were highlighted in chambers.DUP councillor, Alan Givan, said: “We have all lost someone and have sympathy for those who have lost family members, particularly children, we have the empathy, we have all been there and had our hearts broken.“While we may have some children happy with the use of such a postbox, other faiths out there may find it offensive.
"We would have to be careful of setting a precedent, other faiths would also want to do it and put up other postboxes at cemeteries.“A cemetery for me, is a neutral place for people to be free to pay their respects to loved ones.
"Faith and practise of it are personal and a council should not try to intervene.“Also at times of anniversaries and birthdays, some may feel guilty and anxious if they don’t put a letter in the postbox to their loved one, so it could bring sadness to others.”The motion was agreed unanimously to have a full feasibility report on the matter brought before the council.