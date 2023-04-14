'Postbox to heaven' plan for graveyards raises concerns over multiple postboxes for different faiths

It follows a similar move by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. Lisburn and Castlereagh will look towards its close ties with Warrington Borough Council in England, where a similar scheme was generated during the Covid 19 pandemic.UUP councillor, Hazel Legge said: “I am proposing that we grant agreement in principle for LCCC to consider the installation of a ‘Postbox to Heaven’ in all council owned cemeteries within our council area to provide a potential outlet for those grieving the loss of a loved one.“The Postbox to Heaven idea has been developed in England and they have given particular comfort to children who have lost a grandparent in helping them deal with their loss.”However, concerns of setting a precedent for multiple faiths in council managed cemeteries were highlighted in chambers.DUP councillor, Alan Givan, said: “We have all lost someone and have sympathy for those who have lost family members, particularly children, we have the empathy, we have all been there and had our hearts broken.“While we may have some children happy with the use of such a postbox, other faiths out there may find it offensive.