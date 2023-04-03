News you can trust since 1737
Potential concerns over Sunday football on agenda ahead of Irish Cup final next month

​The board of Crusaders FC is expected to discuss any potential team selection difficulties arising from the Irish Cup final being played on a Sunday.

By Mark Rainey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:58 BST- 2 min read

​The issue is understood to be on the agenda for the scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening, however, there is no suggestion at this point that any players have excluded themselves from selection on religious grounds.

Although the ban on Sunday football was lifted by the Irish Football Association in recent years, only a small number of games have taken place on the Sabbath, including the 2022 League Cup final between Cliftonville and Coleraine.

The Northern Ireland team has also been against playing international fixtures on a Sunday, however, since initially relaxing its position in 2016, the IFA has been more open to Sunday games – including hosting Finland for a European Championship qualifying match at Windsor Park last month.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter embraces goal scorer Declan Caddell after the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup semi-final win over Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park, Lurgan on April 1
Ballymena are Crusaders opponents in next month’s final, meaning the managers of both sides have spoken in the past about their strong Christian faith.

Given exclusive access to the changing room, fans and players, BBC Northern Ireland’s ‘True North’ documentary team gives audiences an unprecedented insight into the club during the 2016/17 season.

Crusaders: Keeping The Faith also looks at the heritage of a club and its players once labelled the ‘God Squad’ due to the Christian make-up of its team.

Legendary Irish League manager David Jeffrey has said that, personally speaking, he would “much prefer” not to be involved in Sunday fixtures.

By Adam Kula

Published 11th Mar 2022, 18:21

The Ballymena boss said that to do so would risk interfering with his number one priority: worshipping God on the Sabbath.

He was speaking ahead of Sunday’s League Cup game between Cliftonville and Coleraine.

The clubs are reportedly expecting a record turnout over in excess of 10,000.

However, many Irish League fans – and clubs themselves – have long had an antipathy towards Sunday games.

Ballymena is believed to be a team which has historically sought to avoid Sabbath matches.

Now its manager Mr Jeffrey – who worships at St George’s Church of Ireland in Belfast – has told the News Letter his biggest concern about such clashes is they will interfere with church attendance.

“My own view is very simply: God made the Sabbath for man, not man for the Sabbath,” he said.

“The most important thing for me on Sunday is really making sure I’m in my place of worship...

“I suppose for me traditionally in Northern Ireland we haven’t played [on Sundays] and I’ve always been very comfortable with that.

“I’m not coming down on anybody playing, making any judgement, or giving any direction.

“My own preference would be not to play – simply around the practicalities of if you’re playing away from home, say Coleraine or anywhere else, it’d maybe interfere with my worship.

“My priority on a Sunday is worshipping God... the practicalities of trying to prepare for a game on a Sunday would interfere dramatically with getting to church."

