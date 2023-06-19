News you can trust since 1737
Potmonster: Man climbs into what could be the biggest pothole in Northern Ireland

Demonstrating what could be the biggest pothole in NI, a man has got half his body into what he calls a ‘potmonster’ in Co Tyrone.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

Malachy Quinn, an SDLP councillor in the area, climbed into the pothole on the Ferry Road in Coalisland. Although half his body is submerged in the pothole he pointed out his feet aren’t even touching the bottom.

He said: “There are potholes, then there are potmonsters.

“The Department for Infrastructure want to think that patching this will be fine … until it’s reopened in three months time.

Malachy Quinn in a huge pothole on the Ferry Road in CoalislandMalachy Quinn in a huge pothole on the Ferry Road in Coalisland
"What if a cyclist hits this or a motorcyclist? The danger of this is plain to everyone.

"We need a better, more permanent solution to fixing the Ferry Road.”

Earlier this year the department said there had been “under-investment in the maintenance of the road network for many years, resulting in the deterioration we are now experiencing”.

A spokesperson said budget cuts meant only the highest priority defects were currently being repaired.

