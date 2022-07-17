Praise for Ireland after ‘amazing’ series win over New Zealand

Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates following the third rugby international between the All Blacks and Ireland in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

The former winger, who won 34 caps for Ireland between 1981 and 1988, said the series win against the All Blacks a “fantastic performance” against one of the best sides in the world.

Ireland held off a fierce fightback from New Zealand to claim a 32-22 win in the series-deciding test in Wellington on Saturday, becoming the first team to win a series in New Zealand since 1994.

Having lost the first test, Ireland required back-to-back victories to clinch the series.

“Great credit to the guys for what was really amazing performance,” Trevor Ringland said.

“I did feel that they were unlucky in the first test, so I wasn’t in despair about it, I just wondered how they would react to it.

“Second test they showed real character and skill – matching the commitment of the New Zealanders and the skill levels, and then they held it together in the third test again.

“It was a brilliant, absolutely fantastic performance.”

Commenting on suggestions in some quarters that the Irish clash was no more than a ‘friendly’ encounter, the former winger said: “There is no such thing as a friendly in international rugby. Every match has pride at stake. Any match between top international sides is not a friendly.

“I can assure you – I toured New Zealand in 1983 – and they are the loveliest people, and it’s a beautiful country, but when you are playing rugby against them then the whole nations is against you.

“They do not like losing on their home turf.”

Mr Ringland added: “In the World Cup, if we can get beyond the quarter final stage that would be fantastic.