Praise for Royal Portrush from Tom Lehman’s family and other golf fans

Any golfer who joins that elite group of sportsmen who have won the Open will automatically qualify for subsequent years of the tournament.

That means that Darren Clarke, winner in 2011, and Rory McIlroy, winner in 2014, gain guaranteed entry for the prestigious event regardless of their performance in the preceding months.

Rachael Lehman, daughter of the golfer Tom, at Royal Portrush for the Open, just after her father finished his final hole in the tournament, Friday July 19 2019. "Portrush is great. We're having the best time, it is beautiful here," she said. Pic Ben Lowry

However, automatic admission stops after the age of 60, which gives Clarke, currently 50, another decade in which he enjoys the right to play alongside the very best golfers in the sport’s most prestigious competition, and McIlroy, 30, another 30 years.

This year, Tom Lehman, who has reached 60, automatically gained entry for the last time to the 2019 Open on the basis of his victory at Royal Lytham in 1996, when aged 37.

On Friday, knowing that this was almost certainly his last Open (unless he qualifies on his own merits, which is almost impossible past the age of 60), Lehman was emotional coming down the 18th hole at Royal Portrush, alongside his caddie son, Thomas.

The crowd in the stands cheered the ageing American champion, whose past Open trophy was his only major win, and he acknowledged them at length, taking off his cap more than once, and turning to face the different ends of the audience stands.

Mike Hoxley and Susan from Norfolk in the stand at the 18th hole at Royal Portrush, which they got to early on Friday July 19 2019. Mike, who has now been to all 10 Open venues, said the infrastructure at Portrush was "as good as anywhere". Pic Ben Lowry

Waiting for her dad after this last appearance, just off the 18th hole, his daughter Rachael said that Lehman have never before played at Royal Portrush, or indeed in Northern Ireland.

“The Open, it just brings a huge atmosphere, tons of people, it’s exciting, busy,” she told the News Letter. “It kinda feels the same every year — definitely more vibrant than the champions tour.”

Standing alongside her sister Holly and younger brother Sean, she said the family were enjoying their first time in the Province. “Portrush is great,” she said. “We’re having the best time, it is beautiful here.”

Lehman had teed off on Friday at 6.35am, and his round finished at 11.01am that day.

Teddy Lyndbach, 25 Jack Lyndbach 22, North Carolina alongside the 18th hole at Royal Portrush for the Open, just after they cheered Tiger Woods. Friday July 19 2019. The brothers praised the course, and its many vantage points. Pic Ben Lowry

Watching him from the stands at the 18th hole were Mike and Susan Hoxley from Norfolk. They had the best seats at the Open, in the viewing chamber where the winner is traditionally met by cheering crowds (yesterday Shane Lowry).

On Friday, to ensure their prime seats, the Hoxleys arrived at 9.20am, well before any competitors actually reached the final green.

Mike has been to all the Open venues, Royal Portrush being his 10th of 10. How does it compare to the rest?

“Very well,” he told the News Letter. “The course is in a magnificent condition.”

Golf fans from Malawi who travelled over just for the Open, where they are upporting Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. From left James Chuma, Frankie Mvalo, Ken Manda, Hudson Kantwange at Royal Portrush on Friday July 19 2019. Pic by Ben Lowry

Mr Hoxley also had praise for arrangements outside the venue. “The infrastructure and roads and park and ride were fantastic. Really good, as good as I have seen.”

A few hours later, further down the 18th fairway, two brothers from North Carolina loudly shouted their support for Tiger Woods as he played his final hole. By that stage he was clearly not going to make the ‘cut’ of players who proceed to Saturday and Sunday.

Teddy Lyndbach, 25, and Jack, 22, began following Woods after his personal difficulties emerged in 2009.

“It’s been a long run with not much winning,” they said.

The pair had been at the 2015 Open at St Andrew’s in Scotland, which was “kinda magical, a special place,” but Portrush had been “amazing,” said Jack.

“We know it’s never been here before, the venue has been fantastic ... Even with the huge crowds there are different great views.”

Eduardo Ruiz and Rosa Parela from Spain, alongside the first fairway at Royal Portrush for their first Open to cheer on their compatriot Jon Rahm. Friday July 19 2019. Pic Ben Lowry

Teddy agreed: “The hilly terrain makes for good places to watch.”

Also enjoying the Open on Friday were four men from Malawi, James Chuma, Frankie Mvalo, Ken Manda and Hudson Kantwange, who were staying in Limavady.

“This is our first Open,” said Hudson. “We came specifically for this, on Monday we are flying out.”

Ken said: “The course is beautiful, it looks very tough.”

Frankie added: “The weather makes it even tougher.”

Malawi has golf professionals but no world greats yet, the men said. “Hopefully in the next couple of years,” laughed Frankie.

Hudson said: “We are following Tiger and Rory McIlroy.”

Frankie explained: “We thought this was a great platform for Rory, since it’s his home course. He has the course record.”

Shrugging off the rain from under an umbrella were Eduardo Ruiz and Rosa Parela from Spain, at their first Open to cheer on their compatriot Jon Rahm.

“It is fantastic,” said Eduardo of Portrush. “The organisation is incredible. I was at one Ryder Cup and this is exactly the same.”