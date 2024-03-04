Praise for supermarket worker who dashed to help elderly man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor (28), heard cries for help whilst he was outside the Asda Omagh store. Assuming it was a voice from the carpark, he scanned the area, until he realised it was coming from a neighbouring house.

Conor recalled: “I was just outside the store in the Click & Collect area when I heard a voice shouting, ‘Hello, hello? Can you help?’ At first, I thought it must have been coming from the car park, but then realised it was coming from a nearby house.”

Conor immediately dashed to help, following the cries for help, where he found the elderly man lying on the wet ground at the back of his house. It turned out the man, who is a widower, had been lying there for about an hour.

Conor Quinn at Asda Omagh

Conor said: "The man's legs had suddenly given way and he couldn't get up. He had tried to crawl towards his house and his clothes were all wet from the damp ground. He was expecting Meals on Wheels to arrive, but they wouldn't be there for a few more hours.”

Caring Conor helped the man back onto his feet and into his home after seeing he wasn’t injured, made him a cup of tea to warm him up, and phoned the paramedics to check him over.

Conor added: "I got him up and took him inside the house, helped him to change into clean dry clothes and made him a cup of tea. I phoned paramedics and they spoke to the gentleman and decided he didn't need hospital treatment.

"I stayed with him for about an hour-and-a-half until the Meals on Wheels came. I went back to work then called round to see him when I finished to make sure he was okay. He was very grateful and in good spirits."

Store manager Ursula Leonard, who has nominated Conor for an Asda Service Superstar award, said: "The man had already been lying there for an hour before Conor heard him yelling for help, so we dread to think what could have happened had no one heard him.