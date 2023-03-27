Prayers of George Jones with ‘wonderful entertainer’ Linda Nolan after she reveals cancer has spread to her brain

George said that Linda is a “wonderful entertainer” and remembered fondly her visits to Northern Ireland.

He said: “Linda was a regular visitors to the clubs in Northern Ireland were she would have left people with happy and lasting memories.

"I wish her God’s blessings for the future.”

Linda Nolan reveals her cancer has spread to her brain. PA file photo

Linda has said she was "shocked and scared" after being told by her doctor that her cancer has spread to her brain.

The 64-year-old singer, part of Anglo-Irish family pop group The Nolans, revealed that she will be using a wheelchair and is moving in with her sister Denise due to having issues with her balance.

In 2020, she revealed a third recurrence of the disease in her liver, following treatment in 2006 for breast cancer.

She told Good Morning Britain: "Unfortunately, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain, and which I only found out on Monday.

Radio favourite George Jones

"And that's obviously very frightening because there isn't much out there for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I'm going to be having.

"But there is a new drug that's been in use for a year, for brain cancer, and they're going to try me on that as a (chemotherapy) drug with some other treatment."

She added that she is "not giving up" and is remaining "positive" about the future.

Linda, whose group had a hit in 1979 with I'm In The Mood For Dancing, added: "I'm (going to) lose my hair again for the fourth time. So my sister said 'At least you've got some nice wigs out of it'."

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant went on: "We're getting everything and (I've) bought a wheelchair, we're getting stuff ready for the inevitable. Really scary, scary trip to be on, this one."

Linda, who has also been a guest panellist on Loose Women, said she thought there was an issue with her spine before she was told about her new diagnosis.

"So it was a shock in that effect because... you immediately think... (it is) the start of a long and winding road, but the hope is that (there is) this new drug, they're hailing it as a wonder drug.

"The hope is that it will do wonders for me, please God."

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time three years ago, and is now cancer-free.

Another sibling, Bernie, died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.

The family history of cancer, Linda said, has been "really scary" for her other sisters, including Denise, Maureen and Coleen.

Although Linda was born in Dublin her family moved to Blackpool when she was three.

The Irish Cancer Society, whom Linda and her sister Anne have supported, said: “We are so sorry to hear of

Linda Nolan's most recent cancer diagnosis.

"Linda and Anne supported our 2021 Daffodil Day campaign and have always spoken so candidly about their own experience of cancer.