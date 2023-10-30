All Sections
Prayers said in south Armagh for teenager critically injured in road collision

Prayers have been said in south Armagh for a teenager critically injured in a collision on Friday night.
By Mark Rainey
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:50 GMT
Sturgan Road, Camlough - Google imageSturgan Road, Camlough - Google image
Sturgan Road, Camlough - Google image

The 16-year-old boy was one of three young people taken to hospital following the single-vehicle collision on the Sturgan Road in Camlough around 10.20pm.

The two other males, aged 17 and 18 are understood to have have suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the seriously injured 16-year-old had been a back-seat passenger in a VW Golf and is in a critical condition.

The PSNI said that an investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and they have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or might have relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

The Sturga Road was closed for several hours on Friday night but was reopened on Saturday morning.

In a social media post yesterday, St Michael's GFC Newtownhamilton said: “There will be the holy rosary at St Michael’s Chapel today at 3pm to pray for our lads, Dylan, Caolan and Tomas.”

One of many supportive responses said: “Please god all boys will make a full recovery, praying hard for you all.”

