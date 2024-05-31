In a significant change to this year’s General Assembly, it will not open on the evening prior to business commencing as it has done in previous years

​For three days, ministers and elders from the 500-plus Presbyterian congregations, along with other church members from across Ireland will debate and make decisions that affect church life, wrapped up in numerous reports and 80 or more resolutions on religious, social, education and denominational matters.

In another significant change, Dr Mawhinney will continue to chair the Assembly until Friday afternoon, when business will be paused for the election and installation of his successor. Rev Richard Murray of Drumreagh Church, Ballymoney will become the 179th person to hold the office since the denomination was established in 1840.

This special service of worship will be attended by Assembly members, invited civic guests, including His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Belfast, and members of the public. Like most of its proceedings, it can also be watched via the Assembly’s livestream.

For the clerk of the General Assembly, Rev Trevor Gribben, this year will be his 10th Assembly in the role. “People may not think it, but I actually look forward to the Assembly. It’s an important part of my job, and an important few days for the church.

“Primarily, it’s a time of worship, Bible study, prayer and waiting on the Lord. A time of coming together, when our ministers and elders from congregations as far apart as Aghada in Co Cork and Ballycastle on the north coast, meet to debate the various reports and make decisions. " he said.

Some of the reports coming before this year’s General Assembly concern areas of church life that have been part of PCI’s consultation process involving the church’s 19 regional presbyteries. “One of the most important pieces of consultative work has continued its process and concerns on what we call ‘reconfiguration of ministry’. Together, we have looked at the key principles and practicalities that will underpin a radical reconfiguration of mission and ministry across the island and will discuss the next stage of the process.”

Mr Gribben added: “While some may call amending and republishing PCI’s governing constitution as ‘mundane’, it is actually important. Known as ‘The Code’, this process has involved much work in seeking to make it more user friendly, its language more accessible and generally easier to follow. Last republished in 1980, it has been subject to a lot of work in recent years and has been a considerable exercise in consultation.”

Rev Gribben also said that other matters affecting the life and ministry of the church will come before the Assembly. It is also a time when the church gives collective voice to the concerns of people within and outside of PCI around some of the pressing issues that society is facing.

“One of these issues is assisted suicide and euthanasia. While we presented our concerns in December to the Dublin parliament on assisted dying, there have been moves since then to legislate for it in Scotland, the Isle of Man and Jersey. Resolutions will be debated on what seems to be a concerted, ongoing assault on the innate dignity and value of human life in these islands,” he said.

While some things will change, like the opening of the General Assembly and installation of the new moderator, other traditional elements of the General Assembly will remain: with the Thursday evening celebration and the communion service. Mr Gribben said he was looking forward to hearing John Risbridger, from Evangelical Alliance Council, speak at the evening celebration, on the theme ‘Crossing Boundaries with Christ and for Christ’.