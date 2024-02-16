The 11 ‘'Mission in Ireland' evenings’ are taking place from March 3 to 20 and are designed to shine a spotlight on how the church is active in mission at home in Ireland

​Throughout March, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) is hosting a series of special evening events that will highlight the work and outreach of Presbyterianism across the island of Ireland.

The 11 ‘'Mission in Ireland' evenings’ are taking place from March 3 to 20 and are designed to shine a spotlight on how the church is active in mission at home in Ireland while also seeking to inspire and encourage those who attend to reflect on how they can be used by God in His service.

The mission evenings are organised by the Presbyterian Council for Mission in Ireland, in collaboration with the denomination’s 19 regional presbyteries,

Council secretary Rick Hill confirms: “Through these events we will have a host of home mission ministers, church planters, chaplains, deaconesses and mission workers to share about their ongoing work through a mix of video, interview and preaching.

"Each evening will be a specific opportunity to tell the story of what God is doing through the Church and to share the message of Jesus today.

"We have called the series ‘Weak Made Strong’, which is drawn from the Apostle Paul’s words found in Second Corinthians 12, and are about God’s power being made perfect in weakness. This focus aims to offer us a reminder that even though we may feel weak as individuals, or no longer assume a position of strength as the church,

"Weakness is no barrier for gospel growth. As we face fresh challenges of sharing the message of Jesus in contemporary 21st century Ireland, we want to ensure that our response isn’t one of withdrawal or defeat, but faith-filled and forward looking.”

Mr Hill said the Bible was full of examples of people who were in and of themselves not powerful, strong, or even impressive.

"From Moses to Mary they were, however, obedient before God as he fulfilled his purposes in advancing His kingdom."

“You will be made very welcome at each event, and at each one, every speaker, each story, and example offered, will underline this as we seek to play our part in God’s mission in Ireland today,” Mr Hill said.

The 2024 Mission in Ireland evenings will take place at the following venues:

* March 3: First Ards church, Newtownards 7pm; Tullylish church, Gilford 7pm.

* March 5: Downshire Road church, Newry, 8pm

* March 10: Ballynure church, Antrim, 7pm; Railway Street church, Lisburn, 6.30pm

* March 13:Trinity (Ahoghill) church, 8pm.

* March 17: Terrace Row church, Coleraine, 7pm; Aughentaine church, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone 7pm; Dunloy church, Co Antrim; 7pm ; Muckamore church, 7pm

* March 20: Richhill church, Co Armagh 8pm.

