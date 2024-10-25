Presbyterian church fulfils Biblical command to reach out to 'strangers among us'

Presbytery tours are primarily opportunities for the moderator to see the work congregations do on the ground in their local communities, encouraging their ministers and visiting schools and local businesses, foodbanks, elected representatives and various statutory agencies over the course of a week

​One of his visits will be to the Presbyterian church's international meeting point (IMP), which is reaching out to asylum seekers and refugees who have come to make their home in the city.

As well as the South Belfast base, Presbyterian congregations across Ireland have been welcoming foreign worshippers in different ways.

On his recent tour of Carrickfergus presbytery, Dr Murray saw how two special ministries of Woodlands' church were fulfilling the Biblical command to "love those who are strangers, among us", in support for refugees and asylum seekers. Dr Murray also heard from those who had benefitted from them.

Looking ahead to his South Belfast presbytery tour next month, Dr Murray explained that while the IMP is supported by the church's Council for Mission in Ireland, congregations across the country have been "welcoming the stranger" for many years.

Dr Murray said: “In the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy, we read that ‘God defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow, and loves the stranger residing among you, giving them food and clothing. And you are to love those who are strangers, among us'. That command is being faithfully carried on at our international meeting points in Belfast, but also in congregations outside the city".

During his visit to Carrickfergus, the moderator met volunteers of both the 'Grapevine' and 'The Olive Tree' ministries and a group of men and women from Iran, Ukraine, and Costa Rica who had benefitted from them.

'Grapevine' offers English lessons for beginners and intermediate level, but supports people in other ways. The 'Olive Tree' project is a group for women from overseas who want to made new friends in a relaxed environment and feel comfortable practising English. With different activity every week, their children can also attend.

Jo Thompson, of 'Grapevine', explained: "It is about the Biblical command to be welcoming. We began in 2017, but it was the summer of 2021 that asylum seekers were moved to a local hotel, which resulted in protests.

"We were disappointed by the response of some in our community to people so vulnerable, and we felt the need to act differently, so we offered support in various ways.”

“Some of those we have supported now attend church. Not everyone has had to leave their country either, many who come to work here as care assistants, for example, come to 'Grapevine' to improve their English – and everyone receives the same welcome.” she added.

One young man told the Presbyterian moderator of his experiences in Iran, how he had come to leave, and how 'Grapevine' had helped him. He said: “It is very hard if your country wants to kill you, prosecute you for your faith. Being a refugee isn’t easy. Without the help of our friends here, we could not do anything. I had no belonging, no peace, but this church has helped me, these brilliant people help us.”