Presbyterian Church in Ireland in recruitment drive to seek out new ministers

​The 'Minister Taster Day' at Union theological college in Belfast next Saturday (March 16) is open for men and women thinking about becoming ordained Presbyterian ministers and who feel God is leading them in this direction.

Encouraging anyone who would like to find out more about becoming a minister in PCI to attend, the Rev Professor David Leach, the church's director for ministry, said one would be surprised at the different backgrounds ministerial candidates come from.

“Over the years I have had many conversations with people thinking about God’s call on their lives. They come from a wide background. Our current cohort of students is reflective of that.”

Professor Leach, began his working life as a primary school teacher in east Belfast, before training to become a minister.

“We recognise that the Lord leads people in different ways, and at various stages in their lives.

"The 'Ministry Taster Day' is for anyone in the wider Presbyterian family considering ordained ministry to begin to investigate the opportunity.

"We are constantly in need of ministers and have many vacancies across Ireland, so we want to support those who are sensing God’s call on their lives and want to help them explore that.”

Those attending the event will hear from Union College staff on what it is to study theology, Biblical languages, and how that applies in everyday life and work in the context of a local church.

"There will also be interviews with ministry trainees at different stages on the path towards ordination, and with parish ministers about ministering in 21st century Ireland.”

Professor Leach explained that from seeking nomination as a candidate for the ordained ministry, to being eligible to being called to a congregation as a minister, normally takes around six years.

“The application process takes a year, and if accepted, is usually followed by three years of study and 26 months as a full-time assistant in a congregation."

Currently, the Irish Presbyterian church has more than 500 congregations, served by just over 300 ministers. Its ordained ministry is open to men and women on an equal basis. Upwards of 50 people have signed up for the March 16 event.

Andrew Ferguson, who did not grow up a Presbyterian, is now a third-year ministry student: “I had begun to explore my sense of call to ministry before attending the taster day, but the event was a great opportunity to hear more about Union College and the training pathway to ministry.”

Andrew is now a student assistant at Saintfield Road church in Belfast.

“I enjoyed my time at Union College, with the broad variety of modules and friendships that I have formed with fellow students, and would encourage those who have a sense of ministry to attend the 'Taster Day' as it gives a flavour of what is involved,” added Andrew.