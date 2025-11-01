Launching the 'Graciously Confident' podcast in Belfast this week are: left to right, journalist and broadcaster Will Leitch, who produced and hosted the podcast; Presbyterian moderator, Rev Dr Trevor Gribben; Presbyterian public affairs officer Dr Bex Stevenson, and convener of the Presbyterian council for public affairs; Rev Daniel Kane, showing the podcast on their mobile phones

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​For a several years the Presbyterian church has produced podcasts on church-related subjects, and areas of broader interest. This is the first time, however, it has committed to making a series of 12 podcasts in a year focusing on major issues, trending topics and current affairs. The church’s council for public affairs is responsible for content and output, and its convener, Rev Daniel Kane explains thinking behind the new initiative.

Rev Kane, speaking at the launch this week, says: “Podcasts have become a part of everyday life for millions of people on a global scale and can be listened to anytime and anywhere, turning ordinary moments into opportunities for learning and inspiration. The 'Graciously Confident' podcast is a significant moment for us in the church , as it is the first time we are looking at issues in this way. In using this platform and this format, we can examine issues that matter to the church, and impact society and everyday life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Kane adds: “In each podcast we want to bring a gospel focus to our discussions on a particular issue. In doing so, we also hope this will enable members of our church to be graciously confident when they talk about these issue in the news and invariably have an impact on society. This is why we have called the podcast ‘Graciously Confident’, but it is not just for church members; we hope anyone interested in the issues covered will find the podcasts engaging and useful.”

Recorded and produced at Commission Studios, Dundonald by veteran journalist Will Leitch, the first episode begins a four-part mini-series that explores the issue of assisted suicide and euthanasia. Hosted by Will Leitch, he consults Professor Max Watson, a leading palliative care specialist, and Rev Daniel Kane, to discuss the most sensitive and significant ethical issue.

Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr Trevor Gribben welcomed the initiative, saying: “I thank everyone involved in the development in the podcast. People, especially younger people, get their news and information from social media and its different platforms, especially podcasts. It may not be listened to by people older than me, but, as a means of communicating gospel truths, and speaking to issues we face, this is a sphere that we need to be in. I welcome this development and have used the QR Code to download the first episode.”

Will Leitch says: “The beauty of the medium is that it is radio on demand. You can listen to the podcast at any time, on any device, and listen again and again. It’s a simple four-part series, full of profound truths - and I have been richly blessed by being a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can hear experts in palliative care, people who support and encourage quality end of life care in our community, people full of wisdom, experience, insight and innovation. There are also real human stories of heartbreak and trial, inspiration, joy and grief. We also hear from a minister who is living with cancer and one who cared for and supported a loved one in their final years.”

Dr Bex Stevenson, Presbyterian public affairs officer, says: “First episode of 'Graciously Confident' podcast is available now on PCI website, www.presbyterianireland.org, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

"As we unpack what assisted suicide means in practice in this first tranche of episodes, we also examine proposed legislative changes on the UK mainland, and possible legislation on this island, while discussing why Christians should care deeply and engage thoughtfully with the debate. Whether you approach the issue from a faith perspective, a medical background, or simple human concern, we hope the podcasts thought provokeng and engage."