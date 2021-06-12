Presbyterian ministers take part in refresher initiative

The ‘Refresh Week’ initiative event, organised by the Presbyterian council for training Ministry, was held at the church’s Assembly buildings in Belfast on Wednesday and was live-streamed to four satellite locations in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

‘Refresh’ is an initiative the Presbyterian Church hopes will provide ongoing fellowship and encouragement to ministers on the front line of pastoral ministry after an unprecedented year in the life of the denomination.

The Rev Niall Lockhart, convener of the church’s pastoral care for ministers and families’ panel, said that he hoped the gatherings, along with the week-long initiative itself, when ministers would normally have attended the General Assembly sessions, would be an important time of reflection, rest and refreshment.

“This past year has been tough for many people in their working environments. It’s been tough for those who work in health care, education, retail, business, and for those in our churches.

“The covid pandemic has turned things upside down, with sustained periods of time when our church buildings could not open and new skills having to be learnt quickly. It was also a time of profound challenge in the context of ministry - with how we have preached, pastored, and journeyed alongside others in times of illness, anxiety, and loss, all having had to change. People in any working context grow through encouragement, and we felt that this was something we wanted to take time to address,” said Mr Lockhart, minister of Ballyhenry church in Newtownabbey.

More than 100 ministers took part in the Belfast session with more than 70 joining via livestream in the four satellite venues - Presbyterian churches in Drogheda, Co Louth; Ballymena, Co Antrim; Armagh city, and Co Londonderry.

Church moderator, the Rev Dr David Bruce, and the Rev Lockhart led worship, which included 30 ministers, their wives, husbands and children from across the island, reading pre-recorded Biblical verses. General Assembly clerk, the Rev Trevor Gribben, led the gatherings in prayer.

Mr Lockhart said it was important in bringing ministers together for fellowship. “It is a safe place where we can talk honestly, encourage and pray for one another. Christian ministry is something we do together and we trust that these groups have encouraged everyone who has taken part.”

Moderator Dr Bruce explored the theme of spiritual resilience for his colleagues in ordained ministry. Local consultant psychiatrist Dr Andrew Collins set out the need for self-care and practical strategies for keeping going in leadership. A recorded spiritual message was relayed from Jonathan Lamb, of Langham Christian partnership, London.