Presbyterian Moderator completes his year in office: 'It was a great privilege, I have been enriched'

​Three decades on, his son-in-law, the Rev Dr Richard Murray, finds himself in the same position, but with a very different take on his own year in office – one where he became, in his own words "an itinerant preacher for a year."

“When my late father-in-law became moderator, he was minister of Mourne Presbyterian church in Kilkeel, and it was a huge church, and has grown since then. In his day he pastored more than 700 families. I remember him telling me that it was relentless,” said Dr Murray.

“For me, my year as moderator was a break from the norm, time out if you like. While my year has also been ‘a break from norm’, it has also been the busiest year of my life!”

Dr Murray was selected as moderator-designate by the 19 regional Presbyteries across Ireland in February 2024 and was installed as moderator at that June’s General Assembly.

“There's a period from July to August, with not very many engagements, which gives you preparation time. But once September comes, it is just lift off, and you get into a round of engagements that are just endless,” he said.

The next nine months saw him preach most Sundays, sometimes morning and evening services in different congregations and in different places.

He visited Poland to encourage a new Polish Presbyterian denomination and undertook four week-long presbytery tours that involved over 100 separate engagements.

He took part in state events, like the annual national day of commemoration in Dublin and the 80th anniversary service of VE Day in Westminster Abbey, London.

He also represented Irish Presbyterians at a St Patrick’s Day reception in 10 Downing Street.

“I never thought I would be through that famous shiny black door, but while it was an honour to represent the Irish Presbyterian Church and take part in these events, the highlights of my year were really preaching. Just leading worship Sunday-by-Sunday and preaching the word of God,” he said.

“‘Mighty to Save’ was my theme for the year, and it was a desire to focus on the person and work of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wanted to put that front and centre. Sometimes in church life we can lose that focus and I wanted evangelism to be a major theme of my year.

“I hope where I have gone throughout the year, I have preached Christ and I hope have emboldened people to do the same.”

On his last Sunday as moderator, Dr Murray will be in Co Offaly preaching in Tullamore church. It will be one of over 50 congregations where he has preached, including Christ the Saviour Evangelical Presbyterian church in Kraków, Poland.

“You have to find your voice in a new building every week, in different parts of the country, where the people are different.

"Some are younger, some are older congregations, and you may not know anyone, except the minister. So, you have to adjust as you preach different sermons, while trying to fit into the culture of the place."

“You are a kind of itinerant preacher - you'll be there for a while; you'll preach for one Sunday, and probably will never be back again.

"It was a challenge to do that week-by-week, but it was also a great privilege to get to know different congregations, find out where they are at, and I have been enriched by many of the churches I have preached in,” said Dr Murray, minister of Drumreagh church at Bendooragh outside Ballymoney.

“It has been a rewarding and uplifting time, a real privilege to have been able to serve the wider church in this way." the moderator added..

* Dr Murray will be succeeded as moderator by the Rev Dr Trevor Gribben at a service during the General Assembly in Church House, Belfast next Wednesday afternoon.