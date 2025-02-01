The Presbyterian moderator received a detailed briefing on policing in the Mid and East Antrim area from the PSNI neighbourhood policing team

He also received a briefing from the PSNI Mid & East Antrim district and praised their commitment to the welfare of the local community.

​Dr Murray met Northern Ireland Ambulance Service director of operations Rosie Byrne, acting area manager James Girvan, and other members of the senior team at Ballymena ambulance station, which also incorporates the NIAS Northern district headquarters.

The district is the largest of NIAS’ five districts and Dr Murray was accompanied by the Ballymena presbytery moderator the Rev Philip McCullough, and the presbytery clerk, Rev Joseph Andrews, representing 31 congregations in the region.

“We very much welcomed the opportunity to meet with Ms Byrne and her team, and to listen and encourage them in all that they do.

"We all see the headlines, and there is no doubt that the ambulance service is a service under severe pressure, in a health and social care system in Northern Ireland that is stretched to its limit, and they are very much aware of that.

“But listening to their commitment and that of the ambulance service itself to the community, was one of real personal dedication, which so often goes unseen.”

Dr Murray also said that there was a genuine commitment to reducing ambulance turn-around times, yet with around 400 people in local hospital beds daily who are unable to return home, due to the lack of social care provision in the community, ambulances often face lengthy waits at A&E hospital stop-offs.

This increases the pressure on the Ambulance Service and has a knock-on effect for the rest of the health and social care service, which can lead to the demoralisation of crews.

The team were very honest and open about the challenges they face, the pressures that they are under, and the improvements that are needed,” he said.

Dr Murray also heard about the voluntary car service drivers that are part of NIAS, and the valuable social amenity they are, especially getting people to outpatient appointments. The community first responders, (CFRs) are another little known, but key part, in the NIAS jigsaw.

"Having received a 999 call when someone is not breathing and is unresponsive, NIAS automatically contacts volunteers who are on the CFR data base. Depending on where the incident has taken place, having received the message, the CFR volunteers arrive ahead of the ambulance. I wasn’t aware of this life-saving initiative, and the volunteers who are part of the service."

“We were really grateful for Sergeant McToal taking the time to meet and brief us. We heard of the PSNI’s ongoing desire to build trust and confidence with the local community, and the different policing routines taking place across the mid-Antrim area. We also appreciated that there was no ‘normal’ day for a police officer, as every day was different.

“The desire to make a difference to the lives of those living in the district was clearly evident. The challenges that the local community and individuals face from drugs, domestic violence, especially against women and girls, cannot be understated,” said the moderator.

“Like the Ambulance Service, the PSNI are facing many challenges, from funding to recruitment. In our meeting, we wanted to affirm and encourage all that the PSNI are doing, as they work hard to keep the community safe.”