Presbyterian Moderator in waiting Dr Sam Mawhinney looking forward to sharing vision of confident Christianity

Ballycastle native Dr Sam Mawhinney, the minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, said: “As moderator I am looking forward to sharing with the church this vision of confident Christianity.

"I am also looking forward to having a front row seat and being able to travel and visit the church across Ireland. It will be a real blessing to have an opportunity to support and pastor our ministers and people.”

He added: “While a little daunted, I am very much looking forward to serving Christ in a very different way. During my time, I would like to highlight the work of God in Ireland, particularly south of the border where I have lived, raised our three children with my wife Karen and ministered for nearly 25 years.

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, who was elected Moderator-Designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) on Tuesday and will lead the all-Ireland denomination as Moderator for 2023-2024 when he takes over from the current Moderator, Dr John Kirkpatrick, at the Church’s General Assembly in June. Picture by William Cherry /PressEye

“I am genuinely excited by the green shoots of church growth and want to encourage us to look outside of ourselves. As we witness a rising tide of society’s unbelief we need to remind ourselves that ‘if God is for us’, as we read in Romans 8:31, we are able to deal with the reality of a changing Ireland and begin to move forward and rediscover the confidence and the blessing of our faith.

"God is love and so he moved towards us humbly and with self-giving, and my desire for the church is that we would be confident in our Christian faith and loving in our desire to move towards people with the message of salvation in an attitude of service.”

When he is not in the pulpit, or visiting members of his congregation, Dr Mawhinney relaxes by doing bits of DIY, tidying the garden and watching sport and TV dramas.

As a former hockey player he also enjoys sport and road cycling in particular. A keen Manchester City supporter, he was until recently manager of YMCA Dublin’s first XI hockey team.

The 60-year-old received 10 votes to the nine gained by Rev Richard Murray’s of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim.

