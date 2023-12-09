Presbyterian moderator looks back on Kenya visit

​This has been a week of meetings and visits, including a 100th birthday, and preparation for Ballyloughan Presbyterian church’s 50th anniversary tomorrow (Sunday) – where Irish Presbyterian Moderator, Dr Sam Mawhinney, will preach.

Dr Mawhinney and his wife Karen bring greetings from PCI to the PCEA church in Tuum, in northern central Kenya. Also pictured is Kasoni, who translated as he preached

The ​Co Antrim church will be a far cry from one of the last times he spoke at a service – under a tree on the red earth of Kenya in Seren, Samburu, in the north of the East Africa country.

The service was one of a number of engagements across Kenya on a 15-day visit. Accompanied by his wife Karen, the primary purpose of a moderator’s overseas visit is to continue to build relationships, and strengthen ties with global partner churches, in this case one of PCI’s longest established partners – the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA).

It is also an opportunity to encourage and support the Presbyterian Church in Ireland's global mission workers (missionaries).

In Kenya, PCI has five missionaries who support the work of the Kenya church in various ministries and different parts of the country.

Home for just a week, Dr Mawhinney reflected on his visit.

“Having served for a year as a doctor in the early 1990s at PCEA’s Kikuyu hospital on the outskirts of Nairobi, and spent time in 2008 with our friends, Stephen and Angelina Cowan, who have been PCI missionaries in the country for many, many years, Kenya certainly has a special place in my heart, as well as Karen’s.

"It was good to be back, especially to encourage them in my new role and spend time with their colleagues, Naomi Leremore in Nairobi and, Gary and Mary Reid in Olkinyei, Masai to the south.

“Kenya as a nation is predominantly a Christian country of some 48 million people from 40-plus different tribes. It is a beautiful, busy and varied country, one that has changed significantly since I was first there 30-odd years ago, especially Nairobi, the capital, even if it remains as chaotic as I remembered.”

Dr Mawhinney added: “By and large, children grow up learning three languages, English, Kiswahili and their own mother tongue. I was privileged to preach in two very different churches where in one I was translated into Samburu.

“On the first Sunday I preached in PCEA’s Zimmerman congregation in Nairobi to around 2,000 people. A very big modern church with state-of-the-art technology. I loved the enthusiasm, vibrancy of the worship and their love for Jesus. Later in the week, several hundred miles to the north, I was translated into Samburu, preaching from St Luke 7 to 40 people as we worshipped together under a tree, seated on wooden benches. "

"That love for Jesus was equally as evident there as it was in the city. It was a genuine privilege to share God’s Word in PCEA congregations, meeting fellow followers of Christ, and being able to worship together,” Dr Mawhinney added.

