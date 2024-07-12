Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr Richard Murray begins his busy year in office

The new moderator the Rev Dr Richard Murray took up office at the Church General Assembly three weeks ago and has hit the ground running ever since

With upwards of 300 or more separate engagements, it is such a busy time that they have to step away from their own congregations for the 12 months.

Having chaired the second half of the General Assembly, he had a few days’ respite, and then it was off to Co Donegal, for a special celebration.

At the Old Presbyterian meeting house at Rathneeny, near Donegal town, Dr Murray helped to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Christian witness in the Presbyterian tradition in that part of Ireland.

While the first church was built in the late 1690s, the current building dates from 1801, with Rathneeny, also known as Raneeny, becoming part of Donegal Town Presbyterian congregation in 1884.

Services are still held in the old meeting house, which maintains much of its original simple character, about four times a year with a special Christmas 'Carols by Candlelight' event held annually in December being a highlight.

Dr Murray, speaking about his visit, said: "Part of my role is to support and encourage our church and my brothers and sisters in Christ, and this was a really nice way to start the year off.

"We had a lovely family atmosphere in Donegal. As part of the commemorations, I also had the honour of planting a young oak tree, a sapling grown from an acorn by one of the children, who also helped me to plant it.

“There was another oak tree nearby planted 50 years ago by Presbyterians from Donegal Presbyterian Church, at Donegal Springs, Pennsylvania. Their forebears left the local area for American colonies in the 17th century, founding American Presbyterianism, with others, in what was to become the United States.”

From one of the oldest buildings in Irish Presbyterianism to one of the newest, as the next day the moderator was in Co Antrim for the official opening of Drumlough Presbyterian church’s new hall. It had been built in stages over the last 15 years, when funds had been available, during the ministry of three ministers.

Dr Murray said a prayer of dedication over the now debt-free building.

Then on the following Sunday, Dr Murray was in Dundonald in east Belfast, preaching on his theme for the year ‘Might to Save’ at the City Mission hall in Ballybeen estate.

Since then, Dr Murray has attended the Battle of the Somme commemoration at Belfast City Hall, marked the 100th birthday of a member church in Ballymena, preached in Newcastle Presbyterian church and visited one of the Presbyterian church's care homes in the seaside town.

Dr Murray was also present virtually for the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Wales, joining with other delegates online.

At the invitation of the UK ambassador to Ireland, he also attended a special screening of ‘Chariots of Fire’ in Dublin to mark the centenary of the first Paris Olympics, and the achievements of celebrated Scottish Christian athlete Eric Liddell’s participation in the 1924 games.

The moderator said: “In this last while, I have taken part in a variety of church and civic events and preached at various services.

"I genuinely give thanks for the variety of opportunities that have transpired as I have got going in my new role.

"I also marked the sacrifice of brave Ulstermen at the battle of the Somme in 1916 and tomorrow, at an equally poignant occasion, I will be in Dublin, representing the Presbyterian Church in Ireland at the National Day of Commemoration there."

This event remembers Irish men and women who lost their lives in past wars, or on peacekeeping deployments with the United Nations.