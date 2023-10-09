News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney’s visit to Ulster Hospital in East Belfast evokes memories

​​The visit by Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney to the Ulster Hospital in East Belfast last week brought back memories for him to his time as a medical doctor
By Billy Kennedy
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam MawhinneyPresbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney
Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney

​​Before becoming a Presbyterian minister, Dr Mawhinney studied to be a GP, which included five years training in a number of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitals.

As part of his presbytery tour of East Belfast church congregations this week, Dr Mawhinney also visited the Ulster Hospital’s new acute services building, which includes its state-of-the-art Emergency Department (ED), opened last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ED was the final stage of a £280million redevelopment project at the site.

The moderator met with senior management, and staff and members of the hospital's 10-strong chaplaincy team, led by the Rev Don Gamble.

The chaplaincy team includes Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, Methodist and Roman Catholic clerics.

On his presbytery tour, Dr Mawhinney also visited PSNI headquarters at Garnerville.

Related topics:East BelfastPresbyterian ministerNorthern Ireland